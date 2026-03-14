Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Acquires 5,266 Shares of Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned 0.06% of Snowflake worth $42,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 732,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,123,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 408,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,047,000 after acquiring an additional 48,411 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 153,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,586,000 after acquiring an additional 37,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,647,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,461,465,000 after acquiring an additional 857,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,882,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $268.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $237.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.58.

Key Stories Impacting Snowflake

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Positive Sentiment: Snowflake reported robust product momentum: product revenues rose to $1.22B in Q4 and management is guiding Q1 FY27 revenue growth of ~27% YoY — a clear near?term revenue catalyst supporting upside expectations. Read More.

Snowflake reported robust product momentum: product revenues rose to $1.22B in Q4 and management is guiding Q1 FY27 revenue growth of ~27% YoY — a clear near?term revenue catalyst supporting upside expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst bullishness — Canaccord and other firms continue to show conviction (consensus target ~ $240 per the note), keeping a majority of covering analysts constructive and implying material upside versus current levels. Read More.

Analyst bullishness — Canaccord and other firms continue to show conviction (consensus target ~ $240 per the note), keeping a majority of covering analysts constructive and implying material upside versus current levels. Read More. Positive Sentiment: AI and market positioning — Multiple pieces (company research, Forbes/industry coverage, and a study highlighting India as an early GenAI adopter) reinforce Snowflake’s role as the “AI data cloud” provider, supporting longer?term TAM expansion and customer adoption. Read More.

AI and market positioning — Multiple pieces (company research, Forbes/industry coverage, and a study highlighting India as an early GenAI adopter) reinforce Snowflake’s role as the “AI data cloud” provider, supporting longer?term TAM expansion and customer adoption. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market interest and background analysis — Zacks and other outlets note Snowflake is a trending stock and provide refreshers on financials and use cases; useful context for traders but not immediate catalysts. Read More.

Market interest and background analysis — Zacks and other outlets note Snowflake is a trending stock and provide refreshers on financials and use cases; useful context for traders but not immediate catalysts. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation debate — Analysts and commentators (e.g., Seeking Alpha) acknowledge strong growth but flag that valuation is not cheap, suggesting upside depends on execution and margin improvement. Read More.

Valuation debate — Analysts and commentators (e.g., Seeking Alpha) acknowledge strong growth but flag that valuation is not cheap, suggesting upside depends on execution and margin improvement. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Litigation wave — Multiple law firms have filed or announced notices related to a securities class period and April 27 lead?plaintiff deadlines; proliferation of claims raises legal and financial overhang risk. Read More.

Litigation wave — Multiple law firms have filed or announced notices related to a securities class period and April 27 lead?plaintiff deadlines; proliferation of claims raises legal and financial overhang risk. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider/director selling — Recent Form 4 disclosures show sales by senior management and a director (including Frank Slootman and EVP Christian Kleinerman); media linked these trades to near?term selling pressure. Read More.

Snowflake Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of SNOW opened at $178.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.10 and a 1 year high of $280.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.18.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 28.43% and a negative return on equity of 48.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.19, for a total transaction of $70,601.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 23,315 shares in the company, valued at $4,084,554.85. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 550 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total value of $100,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 501,835 shares in the company, valued at $91,554,777.40. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 713,732 shares of company stock worth $144,510,676. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

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