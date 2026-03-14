Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Vivid Seats from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank set a $10.00 price target on Vivid Seats in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Vivid Seats and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum upgraded Vivid Seats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vivid Seats has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.27.

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Vivid Seats Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEAT opened at $5.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.86. Vivid Seats has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $62.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($10.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by ($8.58). The company had revenue of $126.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.18 million. Vivid Seats had a positive return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 75.21%. Equities research analysts expect that Vivid Seats will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vivid Seats

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veradace Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter worth approximately $507,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Windward Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth $410,000. Finally, Jain Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Vivid Seats News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Vivid Seats this week:

Positive Sentiment: Craig Hallum upgraded SEAT from “hold” to “buy” and set a $15 price target, signaling conviction from at least one analyst that the stock has meaningful upside. Craig Hallum Upgrade

Craig Hallum upgraded SEAT from “hold” to “buy” and set a $15 price target, signaling conviction from at least one analyst that the stock has meaningful upside. Positive Sentiment: Company provided 2026 and Q1 2026 guidance that targets a path back to profitability (FY 2026 adjusted EBITDA $30–$40M; Q1 adj. EBITDA $8–$10M; Q1 cash ~$125–$135M), which investors can view as a roadmap for operational recovery. Earnings Release & Guidance

Company provided 2026 and Q1 2026 guidance that targets a path back to profitability (FY 2026 adjusted EBITDA $30–$40M; Q1 adj. EBITDA $8–$10M; Q1 cash ~$125–$135M), which investors can view as a roadmap for operational recovery. Neutral Sentiment: Benchmark lowered its price target from $18 to $10 but kept a “buy” rating — a mixed signal that still implies upside despite weaker near-term results. Benchmark PT Lowered

Benchmark lowered its price target from $18 to $10 but kept a “buy” rating — a mixed signal that still implies upside despite weaker near-term results. Neutral Sentiment: RBC lowered its target from $12 to $8 and moved to “sector perform” — the note reduces near-term enthusiasm but still leaves modeled upside from current levels. RBC Price Target Change

RBC lowered its target from $12 to $8 and moved to “sector perform” — the note reduces near-term enthusiasm but still leaves modeled upside from current levels. Negative Sentiment: Q4 results were weak: Marketplace GOV down ~42% YoY, revenue down ~37% YoY, massive non?cash impairment charges and a net loss of ~$429M for Q4 — the operational decline and impairments triggered the large earnings miss and pressure on equity. Q4 Financials

Q4 results were weak: Marketplace GOV down ~42% YoY, revenue down ~37% YoY, massive non?cash impairment charges and a net loss of ~$429M for Q4 — the operational decline and impairments triggered the large earnings miss and pressure on equity. Negative Sentiment: Reports say the company’s loan situation is in “deeper distress” after the weak results, highlighting elevated leverage, lower cash (quarter-end cash ~ $103M) and potential creditor concerns that could pressure the stock. Loan Distress Article

Reports say the company’s loan situation is in “deeper distress” after the weak results, highlighting elevated leverage, lower cash (quarter-end cash ~ $103M) and potential creditor concerns that could pressure the stock. Negative Sentiment: Management disclosed a new app-store/regulatory risk that could raise costs or limit mobile distribution over time — a potential margin headwind for a marketplace that increasingly relies on app engagement. App Store Risk Disclosure

About Vivid Seats

(Get Free Report)

Vivid Seats, traded on NASDAQ under the ticker SEAT, operates an online ticket marketplace that connects buyers and sellers of live event tickets. The company specializes in facilitating purchases for sports games, concerts, theater productions and other entertainment experiences. Through its digital platform and mobile application, Vivid Seats offers real-time access to available tickets, transparent pricing and a 100% Buyer Guarantee, which ensures ticket authenticity and timely delivery.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Vivid Seats has grown from a regional reseller into one of North America’s leading ticket marketplaces.

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