Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (OCSL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on March 31st

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the credit services provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 14.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

Oaktree Specialty Lending has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 69.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.5%.

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Oaktree Specialty Lending Price Performance

OCSL opened at $11.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.97. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $11.08 and a 1 year high of $15.85. The company has a market capitalization of $977.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 0.52.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $74.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.72 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 10.58%.During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

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Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: OCSL) is a closed-end, externally managed specialty finance company structured as a business development company (BDC). Launched in 2014, Oaktree Specialty Lending provides customized debt solutions to U.S. middle-market companies, with a focus on senior secured loans, second-lien financings, mezzanine debt and select equity co-investments. The company’s investment strategy centers on floating-rate instruments designed to offer downside protection and income potential in varying interest rate environments.

The firm’s portfolio spans a diverse array of industries, including healthcare, technology, energy, business services and consumer products.

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