vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Evercore

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Evercore to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm started coverage on vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised vTv Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on vTv Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

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vTv Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:VTVT opened at $33.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.12 million, a PE ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 0.44. vTv Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.42.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.51. The company had revenue of ($0.02) million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $731,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 12,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 52.4% during the third quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 148,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. 17.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key vTv Therapeutics News

Here are the key news stories impacting vTv Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Evercore ISI initiated coverage with an “Outperform” recommendation, providing a new institutional buy-side endorsement that can attract demand and support the share price. Evercore initiation article

Evercore ISI initiated coverage with an “Outperform” recommendation, providing a new institutional buy-side endorsement that can attract demand and support the share price. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reiterated a “Buy” rating and $47 price target while raising several near-term EPS estimates (Q1–Q4 2026 and FY2026) and trimming losses for FY2027 relative to prior forecasts — a signal that the firm sees improving fundamentals in the nearer term and provides supportive analyst cover (no link available).

HC Wainwright reiterated a “Buy” rating and $47 price target while raising several near-term EPS estimates (Q1–Q4 2026 and FY2026) and trimming losses for FY2027 relative to prior forecasts — a signal that the firm sees improving fundamentals in the nearer term and provides supportive analyst cover (no link available). Neutral Sentiment: vTv filed Q4 and full-year 2025 financial results and issued a corporate update; company results and commentary can influence sentiment depending on guidance and program milestones, so investors should review the release for pipeline/cash details. Q4/FY2025 results and corporate update

vTv filed Q4 and full-year 2025 financial results and issued a corporate update; company results and commentary can influence sentiment depending on guidance and program milestones, so investors should review the release for pipeline/cash details. Neutral Sentiment: Market calendars show vTv is projected to announce upcoming earnings — scheduled event risk can increase intraday volatility around the stock. Earnings projection article

Market calendars show vTv is projected to announce upcoming earnings — scheduled event risk can increase intraday volatility around the stock. Negative Sentiment: Within the same HC Wainwright coverage notes, the firm lowered long?range EPS assumptions (FY2028–FY2030 and FY2029 reductions), increasing projected longer-term losses. Those cuts could pressure expectations for longer-term profitability and cap upside despite near-term improvements (no link available).

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, focused on discovering and developing orally administered small-molecule therapies for chronic diseases. Employing its proprietary medicinal chemistry platform, the company seeks to generate novel compounds that modulate key disease pathways while optimizing safety and pharmacokinetic properties.

The company’s lead candidate, azeliragon (TTP488), is an oral inhibitor of the receptor for advanced glycation end products (RAGE) and has completed Phase II/III clinical evaluation in early-stage Alzheimer’s disease.

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