WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 68,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $32,264,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 22,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 24.9% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 4,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26.2% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $438.29 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $308.67 and a fifty-two week high of $493.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $459.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $466.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth. The index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index.

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