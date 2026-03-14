Interval Partners LP Increases Position in Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. $SSD

Interval Partners LP increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 114.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,848 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,706 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP owned 0.13% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $9,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SSD. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $531,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 43.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,327,000 after acquiring an additional 64,114 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 11.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 121,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 12,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SSD. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $222.00 price objective on Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Stephens set a $200.00 target price on Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simpson Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.33.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

SSD opened at $177.88 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.35 and a twelve month high of $211.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.59.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The construction company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $539.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.06%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its Simpson Strong-Tie® brand, is a leading global supplier of structural building products. The company specializes in the design, testing, manufacture and supply of connectors, anchors, fasteners and lateral systems that enhance the safety and performance of wood, concrete and masonry structures. Its product portfolio also includes repair and strengthening systems, concrete reinforcement and high-performance adhesives used in residential, commercial and industrial construction projects.

Founded in 1956 by Barclay Simpson in Oakland, California, Simpson Manufacturing has grown from a single product business into a diversified manufacturer with worldwide operations.

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