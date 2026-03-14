Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14, Zacks reports. Full Truck Alliance had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $456.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion.
Here are the key takeaways from Full Truck Alliance’s conference call:
- In Q4 total fulfilled orders reached 36.9 million (+12.3% YoY) and full-year orders were 236 million (+19.8% YoY), with cold-chain orders up nearly 30%, signaling continued platform demand and engagement.
- Full-year results showed improved profitability — net revenue RMB 12.49 billion (+11.1% YoY), transaction service revenue RMB 5.32 billion (+38.2% YoY), and net income RMB 4.46 billion (+42.8% YoY), with adjusted net income RMB 4.79 billion (+19.3% YoY).
- Management is rapidly integrating AI (commercial GigaAI heavy-truck feed, AI shipper assistant, and broader AI-driven matching/dispatch/pricing/credit) and expects AI to boost matching efficiency and strengthen network effects over the medium term.
- Platform-wide ecosystem governance (real-name checks, removal of fake/low-quality accounts, curbs on freight reselling and misclassified orders) weighed on near-term order growth but, per management, improved fulfillment quality and monetization potential.
- Capital allocation remains shareholder-friendly — ~US$200M paid in 2025 dividends, ~US$52.4M repurchases in 2025, and a planned ~US$400M return for 2026 plus an announced Q1 dividend — while pursuing disciplined investments (overseas, autonomous driving).
Full Truck Alliance Stock Down 2.1%
Shares of Full Truck Alliance stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.23. Full Truck Alliance has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $14.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.43.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Key Stories Impacting Full Truck Alliance
Here are the key news stories impacting Full Truck Alliance this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company reported strong revenue for fiscal 2025 and described strategic initiatives to expand its digital freight platform — a sign of underlying top?line traction. This China Logistics Platform Generated $1.8 Billion in Revenue Last Year
- Positive Sentiment: Profitability remains healthy: Q4 EPS matched consensus at $0.14 and the company reported a strong net margin (~31.9%) and double?digit ROE, supporting the thesis that the business is cash?generative. PR / MarketBeat Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Management hosted a detailed earnings call and slide presentation; transcripts and decks are available for investors who want forward guidance color and unit economics detail. Earnings Call Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: The company updated Q1 2026 guidance (entry was incomplete in the release), leaving some uncertainty around near?term outlook — investors will be watching any follow?up clarification from management. Earnings Presentation
- Negative Sentiment: An investor reportedly exited a ~$6 million stake after the results, which can signal limited insider/holder conviction and add selling pressure. Investor Exit Report
- Negative Sentiment: Daiwa downgraded YMM from Buy to Neutral and set a $9 price target (roughly flat/slight upside to current levels), reducing the positive analyst momentum that could support the stock. Daiwa Downgrade / Finviz
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YMM. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Full Truck Alliance from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. iA Financial set a $8.00 price target on Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Full Truck Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Full Truck Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group lowered Full Truck Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.43.
View Our Latest Research Report on YMM
About Full Truck Alliance
Full Truck Alliance (NYSE: YMM) operates a leading digital freight platform in China, connecting shippers with a vast network of independent truck drivers. The company’s core offering centers on load matching, enabling cargo owners to find suitable carriers quickly through a mobile and web-based interface. By streamlining the booking process, Full Truck Alliance helps reduce downtime and improves overall asset utilization for both shippers and drivers.
The platform features real-time route optimization, electronic waybills, digital payment solutions and in-app communication tools.
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