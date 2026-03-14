Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14, Zacks reports. Full Truck Alliance had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $456.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion.

Here are the key takeaways from Full Truck Alliance’s conference call:

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In Q4 total fulfilled orders reached 36.9 million (+12.3% YoY) and full-year orders were 236 million (+19.8% YoY) , with cold-chain orders up nearly 30%, signaling continued platform demand and engagement.

and full-year orders were , with cold-chain orders up nearly 30%, signaling continued platform demand and engagement. Full-year results showed improved profitability — net revenue RMB 12.49 billion (+11.1% YoY), transaction service revenue RMB 5.32 billion (+38.2% YoY), and net income RMB 4.46 billion (+42.8% YoY), with adjusted net income RMB 4.79 billion (+19.3% YoY).

Management is rapidly integrating AI (commercial GigaAI heavy-truck feed, AI shipper assistant, and broader AI-driven matching/dispatch/pricing/credit) and expects AI to boost matching efficiency and strengthen network effects over the medium term.

Platform-wide ecosystem governance (real-name checks, removal of fake/low-quality accounts, curbs on freight reselling and misclassified orders) weighed on near-term order growth but, per management, improved fulfillment quality and monetization potential.

Capital allocation remains shareholder-friendly — ~US$200M paid in 2025 dividends, ~US$52.4M repurchases in 2025, and a planned ~US$400M return for 2026 plus an announced Q1 dividend — while pursuing disciplined investments (overseas, autonomous driving).

Full Truck Alliance Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of Full Truck Alliance stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.23. Full Truck Alliance has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $14.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Key Stories Impacting Full Truck Alliance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YMM. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 23,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Full Truck Alliance by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 274.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Here are the key news stories impacting Full Truck Alliance this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company reported strong revenue for fiscal 2025 and described strategic initiatives to expand its digital freight platform — a sign of underlying top?line traction. This China Logistics Platform Generated $1.8 Billion in Revenue Last Year

Company reported strong revenue for fiscal 2025 and described strategic initiatives to expand its digital freight platform — a sign of underlying top?line traction. Positive Sentiment: Profitability remains healthy: Q4 EPS matched consensus at $0.14 and the company reported a strong net margin (~31.9%) and double?digit ROE, supporting the thesis that the business is cash?generative. PR / MarketBeat Results

Profitability remains healthy: Q4 EPS matched consensus at $0.14 and the company reported a strong net margin (~31.9%) and double?digit ROE, supporting the thesis that the business is cash?generative. Neutral Sentiment: Management hosted a detailed earnings call and slide presentation; transcripts and decks are available for investors who want forward guidance color and unit economics detail. Earnings Call Transcript

Management hosted a detailed earnings call and slide presentation; transcripts and decks are available for investors who want forward guidance color and unit economics detail. Neutral Sentiment: The company updated Q1 2026 guidance (entry was incomplete in the release), leaving some uncertainty around near?term outlook — investors will be watching any follow?up clarification from management. Earnings Presentation

The company updated Q1 2026 guidance (entry was incomplete in the release), leaving some uncertainty around near?term outlook — investors will be watching any follow?up clarification from management. Negative Sentiment: An investor reportedly exited a ~$6 million stake after the results, which can signal limited insider/holder conviction and add selling pressure. Investor Exit Report

An investor reportedly exited a ~$6 million stake after the results, which can signal limited insider/holder conviction and add selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Daiwa downgraded YMM from Buy to Neutral and set a $9 price target (roughly flat/slight upside to current levels), reducing the positive analyst momentum that could support the stock. Daiwa Downgrade / Finviz

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YMM. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Full Truck Alliance from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. iA Financial set a $8.00 price target on Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Full Truck Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Full Truck Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group lowered Full Truck Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on YMM

About Full Truck Alliance

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Full Truck Alliance (NYSE: YMM) operates a leading digital freight platform in China, connecting shippers with a vast network of independent truck drivers. The company’s core offering centers on load matching, enabling cargo owners to find suitable carriers quickly through a mobile and web-based interface. By streamlining the booking process, Full Truck Alliance helps reduce downtime and improves overall asset utilization for both shippers and drivers.

The platform features real-time route optimization, electronic waybills, digital payment solutions and in-app communication tools.

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