Tepp RIA LLC Takes Position in Astrazeneca Plc $AZN

Tepp RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000. Astrazeneca makes up about 1.2% of Tepp RIA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Astrazeneca by 24.1% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 104,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,028,000 after acquiring an additional 20,328 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in Astrazeneca by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 347,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,632,000 after acquiring an additional 10,434 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Astrazeneca by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,247,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,047,000 after acquiring an additional 257,525 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new position in Astrazeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,094,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in Astrazeneca by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 29,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on Astrazeneca in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy (b)” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Astrazeneca in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.75.

Astrazeneca Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AZN opened at $190.20 on Friday. Astrazeneca Plc has a twelve month low of $122.48 and a twelve month high of $212.71. The company has a market capitalization of $294.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Astrazeneca Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.595 per share. This represents a yield of 156.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. Astrazeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.26%.

Astrazeneca Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca plc is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, England. Formed through the 1999 merger of Sweden’s Astra AB and the UK’s Zeneca Group, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines across a range of therapeutic areas. AstraZeneca positions itself as R&D-driven, investing in discovery science, clinical development and regulatory processes to bring new therapies to market.

The company’s commercial portfolio and late-stage pipeline emphasize oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolic (CVRM) diseases, and respiratory and immunology.

Further Reading

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