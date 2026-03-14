Trex Company, Inc. $TREX Holdings Raised by Night Squared LP

Night Squared LP increased its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 213.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,827 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 47,546 shares during the quarter. Night Squared LP’s holdings in Trex were worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in Trex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 91.8% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 662.3% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 37.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex Stock Performance

Trex stock opened at $37.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.58. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.77 and a 1 year high of $68.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $161.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.39 million. Trex had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 16.22%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TREX shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Trex from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $37.50 price target on Trex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research raised Trex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Trex from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Trex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trex

About Trex

(Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc is a leading manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing systems designed for residential and commercial outdoor living environments. The company’s core offerings feature composite decking products made from a proprietary blend of recycled wood fibers and plastic film, which deliver enhanced durability, resistance to rot and insect damage, and low maintenance compared to traditional wood. Trex also provides matching railing, lighting, fencing and cladding solutions that allow customers to create cohesive, high-performance outdoor spaces.

Trex’s product portfolio is organized into multiple performance tiers, including premium, mid-range and value-oriented lines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.