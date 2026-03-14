TFJ Management LLC Sells 23,355 Shares of AppLovin Corporation $APP

TFJ Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,355 shares during the period. AppLovin accounts for about 26.4% of TFJ Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. TFJ Management LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $39,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter valued at about $397,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in AppLovin by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,037,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in AppLovin by 210.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,365,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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AppLovin Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:APP opened at $458.67 on Friday. AppLovin Corporation has a one year low of $200.50 and a one year high of $745.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $494.31 and a 200-day moving average of $573.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of $154.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.35. AppLovin had a net margin of 57.42% and a return on equity of 245.64%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. AppLovin’s revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 7,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.13, for a total transaction of $5,000,102.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 277,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,097,294.30. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 40,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.85, for a total value of $18,717,734.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,430,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,625,877.90. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 188,033 shares of company stock worth $90,662,374. Insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $740.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research lowered shares of AppLovin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on AppLovin from $771.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on AppLovin from $820.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $654.50.

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About AppLovin

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin’s technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin’s offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

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