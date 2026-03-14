Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. Acquires 10,280 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 202.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,280 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up about 1.7% of Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 3.4% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Traveka Wealth LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 4.8% during the third quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.2% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.4% during the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 1,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 64,532 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.74, for a total value of $14,244,793.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 92,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,429,487. The trade was a 41.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.79, for a total value of $1,500,135.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 42,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,805,805.52. The trade was a 13.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,284 shares of company stock valued at $25,531,935. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.77.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN opened at $190.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.36. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $231.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $173.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.41%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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