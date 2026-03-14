Sarah Blake Sells 119,300 Shares of Venture Global (NYSE:VG) Stock

Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) CAO Sarah Blake sold 119,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $1,552,093.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Sarah Blake also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 5th, Sarah Blake sold 300,000 shares of Venture Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $3,555,000.00.
- On Monday, March 9th, Sarah Blake sold 30,700 shares of Venture Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $399,100.00.
Venture Global Trading Up 2.4%
NYSE:VG opened at $13.07 on Friday. Venture Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average is $9.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 5.70.
Venture Global Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Venture Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Venture Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.14%.
Venture Global News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Venture Global this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Venture Global’s CP2 subsidiary closed an amended and upsized project financing, improving funding certainty for the CP2 liquefaction project and lowering construction/contracting risk — a major de?risking step for future cash flows. Venture Global Secures Landmark CP2 LNG Project Financing
- Positive Sentiment: The company has taken final investment decision (FID) and announced it will proceed with the second phase of its CP2/Louisiana LNG export project (roughly $8.6B of capital). FID + phase?2 commitment materially increases future revenue runway and long?term asset base. Venture Global to proceed with second phase of CP2 LNG project
- Positive Sentiment: RBC Capital raised its price target to $14 and upgraded to “Outperform,” signaling buy?side support and giving the stock fresh analyst momentum. (Analyst upgrades can drive near?term flows and sentiment.) PT Raised to $14 at RBC Capital
- Positive Sentiment: Venture Global reiterated contractual start dates for Plaquemines Phase 1 LNG cargo deliveries (beginning Oct. 31), which supports near?term contracted revenue and helps lock in cash flows despite volatile spot gas markets. VG Commits to Timely LNG Deliveries From Plaquemines Phase 1
- Neutral Sentiment: MarketBeat coverage summarized recent analyst activity (mixed ratings and a consensus target ~ $13.10) and noted a small quarterly dividend disclosure with ex?dividend/record dates — useful context but not a game changer relative to the project financing/FID news. MarketBeat VG Coverage
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CAO Sarah Blake sold sizable blocks (119,300 shares at ~$13.01 on March 12; prior sales in March totaled several hundred thousand shares). Large insider disposals can weigh on sentiment even when they may be routine or for non?company reasons. Insider Selling: CAO Sells Stock
Institutional Trading of Venture Global
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VG. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Venture Global in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Venture Global by 1,614.1% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 33,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 31,669 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venture Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $531,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Venture Global by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 263,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 91,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Venture Global by 346.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 37,180 shares in the last quarter.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. US Capital Advisors upgraded Venture Global to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. New Street Research set a $15.00 target price on shares of Venture Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank set a $9.00 target price on shares of Venture Global in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Zacks Research raised shares of Venture Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Venture Global in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.10.
Read Our Latest Research Report on VG
Venture Global Company Profile
Venture Global (NYSE: VG) is a Houston-based energy company that develops, constructs and operates large-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facilities in the United States. The company focuses on converting domestically produced natural gas into LNG for shipment to international markets, positioning itself as a supplier of pipeline-quality gas in vessel-ready form for global customers.
Venture Global’s core activities include site development, engineering and construction of liquefaction and export terminals, commissioning and ongoing operations of those facilities, and commercial marketing of LNG under both long-term and short-term contracts.
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