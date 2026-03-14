Starbucks Corporation $SBUX Shares Acquired by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,902 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 5,288 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,004 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 11,437 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.
Key Stories Impacting Starbucks
Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Turnaround momentum: analysts and some prominent investors are calling Starbucks a recovery story after recent operational changes and a more generous rewards program that appears to be boosting demand. Josh Brown names SBUX a top stock
- Positive Sentiment: Customer loyalty actions: Starbucks revamped its rewards program to drive frequency and AUV recovery — a potential tailwind for same?store sales if sustained. Rewards program update
- Neutral Sentiment: Corporate and governance items: the company will webcast its March 25 annual meeting (forum for investor questions), and the CEO made small disclosed stock sales (minor ownership reduction). These are informational but not immediate operational catalysts. Annual meeting webcast SEC Form 4
- Negative Sentiment: Proxy?advisor warnings: two proxy advisory firms flagged that Starbucks may be under?estimating the financial and reputational risks from persistent labor disputes — a governance red flag that can pressure the stock and complicate investor support. Reuters: proxy firms warn Starbucks Seeking Alpha: proxy firms warn
- Negative Sentiment: Union restarts and contract push: Starbucks Workers United submitted a detailed contract proposal seeking a $17 minimum start wage and 4% annual raises and is seeking to reopen bargaining — this raises the prospect of higher labor costs and renewed store?level disruption. Yahoo Finance: union contract proposal CNBC: details of baristas’ asks
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction and analyst caution: coverage notes the union trying to restart talks and some firms moving to more cautious stances — near?term investor anxiety over labor negotiations is weighing on the stock. TipRanks: union talks pressure stock WSJ: union seeks to reopen negotiations
- Negative Sentiment: PR/governance noise: founder Howard Schultz’s relocation and related publicity about state tax policy add incremental governance/PR distraction during sensitive labor negotiations. Financial Post: Schultz relocation coverage
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Research Report on Starbucks
Starbucks Price Performance
NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $99.15 on Friday. Starbucks Corporation has a 12-month low of $75.50 and a 12-month high of $104.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.30.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 3.63%.Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.400 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $242,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 59,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,789,226.08. This trade represents a 4.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brady Brewer sold 1,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $159,373.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 86,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,411,077.60. The trade was a 1.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 4,729 shares of company stock valued at $460,974 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.
Starbucks’ core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.
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