Starbucks Corporation $SBUX Shares Acquired by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,902 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 5,288 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,004 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 11,437 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Starbucks

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.22.

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Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $99.15 on Friday. Starbucks Corporation has a 12-month low of $75.50 and a 12-month high of $104.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.30.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 3.63%.Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.400 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $242,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 59,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,789,226.08. This trade represents a 4.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brady Brewer sold 1,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $159,373.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 86,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,411,077.60. The trade was a 1.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 4,729 shares of company stock valued at $460,974 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks’ core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

Further Reading

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