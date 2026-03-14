Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Reduces Stake in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,637 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 1.3%

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $460.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.17 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $272.58 and a 52-week high of $509.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $454.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $398.84.

(Free Report)

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.

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