Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 47,546 Shares of iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47,546 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $8,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 18.2% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 142,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 21,975 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 12.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 330,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,077,000 after purchasing an additional 37,802 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at $89,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $1,772,000. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 17,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

Shares of IAU opened at $94.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.68. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $55.78 and a 12 month high of $104.40. The company has a market capitalization of $79.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09.

(Free Report)

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).

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