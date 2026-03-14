Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 47,546 Shares of iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47,546 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $8,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 18.2% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 142,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 21,975 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 12.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 330,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,077,000 after purchasing an additional 37,802 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at $89,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $1,772,000. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 17,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.
Trending Headlines about iShares Gold Trust
Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Gold Trust this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Stagflation risk (Q4 GDP +0.7%) is cited as a potential tailwind for gold as an inflation/real?rate hedge, supporting IAU on longer-term risk. Gold faces perfect stagflation storm
- Positive Sentiment: Preliminary U.S. consumer sentiment fell and one?year inflation expectations rose — higher inflation expectations can underpin demand for gold as an inflation hedge. Spot gold at $5,100/oz after preliminary Consumer Sentiment falls
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts note dip-buying and safe?haven flows tied to geopolitical tensions are providing intermittent support, limiting deeper declines in spot gold and IAU. Gold Price Analysis – Gold Continues to See Support on Dips
- Neutral Sentiment: Some strategists argue gold miners could rally even if bullion stalls; that’s more relevant to miners’ equities than to IAU (a bullion ETF), so impact on IAU is indirect. Gold miners could double even if bullion stalls
- Neutral Sentiment: Weekly macro/market commentary stresses that rates, central bank policy, and geopolitical risk will keep gold choppy — expect volatility but mixed short?term directional signals for IAU. Gold Weekly Price Analysis
- Negative Sentiment: Kitco reports a liquidity squeeze that has boosted the U.S. dollar ahead of the Fed meeting, which pressures gold prices and is a primary reason IAU is down. Gold under pressure as liquidity crunch boosts dollar ahead of Fed meeting
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple technical studies point to bearish setups (bear flag, rising?wedge breakdown) that target lower levels for spot gold; technical momentum is contributing to selling pressure in IAU. Gold Price Forecast: Bear Flag Signals Potential Downside Targets
- Negative Sentiment: Broader theme: a stronger U.S. dollar and rising Treasury yields are capping gold’s upside; several reports link gold weakness to USDX rallies and higher yields, which weigh directly on IAU. Gold, silver down as USDX rallies, bond yields rise
iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 1.3%
iShares Gold Trust Company Profile
iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).
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