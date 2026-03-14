Traders Purchase High Volume of Rubrik Call Options (NYSE:RBRK)

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 20,870 call options on the company. This is an increase of 191% compared to the average volume of 7,160 call options.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Wendell Thompson sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total transaction of $812,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,515.68. The trade was a 80.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $1,353,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 489,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,150,625.94. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 146,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,834,982 over the last ninety days. 32.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBRK. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Rubrik by 1,030.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Rubrik by 352.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rubrik by 1,360.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in Rubrik by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 49.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Rubrik

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and raised guidance — Rubrik posted $0.04 adj. EPS (vs. a loss expected) and revenue of $377.7M (+46% YoY), and issued Q1 and FY?2027 guidance well above Street expectations, which underpins the company’s growth narrative and drove initial upside. Rubrik Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

Q4 beat and raised guidance — Rubrik posted $0.04 adj. EPS (vs. a loss expected) and revenue of $377.7M (+46% YoY), and issued Q1 and FY?2027 guidance well above Street expectations, which underpins the company’s growth narrative and drove initial upside. Positive Sentiment: Subscription ARR and execution highlighted — Management called out record subscription ARR growth and improved free?cash metrics, reinforcing the recurring?revenue story and the company’s positioning around AI/data resilience. Rubrik Inc (RBRK) Q4 2026 Earnings Call Highlights

Subscription ARR and execution highlighted — Management called out record subscription ARR growth and improved free?cash metrics, reinforcing the recurring?revenue story and the company’s positioning around AI/data resilience. Positive Sentiment: Call?buyers showing conviction — Unusual options activity (large call purchases) suggests some traders are betting on further upside post?earnings, adding a tactical bullish signal to intraday flows.

Call?buyers showing conviction — Unusual options activity (large call purchases) suggests some traders are betting on further upside post?earnings, adding a tactical bullish signal to intraday flows. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst posture — Several firms reaffirmed buy/overweight ratings even as they’d trimmed targets (e.g., Piper Sandler reaffirmed overweight with a lower $84 PT). Ratings support the growth case but reduced PTs reflect more cautious near?term expectations. Piper Sandler Reaffirms Overweight on Rubrik

Mixed analyst posture — Several firms reaffirmed buy/overweight ratings even as they’d trimmed targets (e.g., Piper Sandler reaffirmed overweight with a lower $84 PT). Ratings support the growth case but reduced PTs reflect more cautious near?term expectations. Negative Sentiment: Multiple price?target cuts — BMO, Wedbush and Wells Fargo cut PTs (to $70, $90 and $90 respectively) despite maintaining outperform/overweight stances; those trims cap upside in the near term and signal caution on valuation/timing. Analyst Price Target Moves

Multiple price?target cuts — BMO, Wedbush and Wells Fargo cut PTs (to $70, $90 and $90 respectively) despite maintaining outperform/overweight stances; those trims cap upside in the near term and signal caution on valuation/timing. Negative Sentiment: Soft software market and profit?taking — Commentary notes that even strong results can be muted when the broader software/tech group is weak; that dynamic, plus short?term traders locking gains after a big run, helps explain the stock’s pullback. Rubrik posts strong Q4, but ‘rarified air’ isn’t enough to lift shares

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Here are the key news stories impacting Rubrik this week:

RBRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Rubrik from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.89.

Get Our Latest Report on RBRK

Rubrik Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RBRK traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.35. The stock had a trading volume of 9,691,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,458. Rubrik has a 1 year low of $46.36 and a 1 year high of $103.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.14 and a beta of 0.45.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $377.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. Rubrik has set its Q1 2027 guidance at -0.040–0.020 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.070-0.270 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rubrik will post -7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rubrik Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company’s platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

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