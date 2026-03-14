Traders Purchase High Volume of Rubrik Call Options (NYSE:RBRK)

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 20,870 call options on the company. This is an increase of 191% compared to the average volume of 7,160 call options.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director John Wendell Thompson sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total transaction of $812,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,515.68. The trade was a 80.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $1,353,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 489,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,150,625.94. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 146,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,834,982 over the last ninety days. 32.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBRK. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Rubrik by 1,030.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Rubrik by 352.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rubrik by 1,360.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in Rubrik by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 49.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Key Headlines Impacting Rubrik
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and raised guidance — Rubrik posted $0.04 adj. EPS (vs. a loss expected) and revenue of $377.7M (+46% YoY), and issued Q1 and FY?2027 guidance well above Street expectations, which underpins the company’s growth narrative and drove initial upside. Rubrik Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Subscription ARR and execution highlighted — Management called out record subscription ARR growth and improved free?cash metrics, reinforcing the recurring?revenue story and the company’s positioning around AI/data resilience. Rubrik Inc (RBRK) Q4 2026 Earnings Call Highlights
- Positive Sentiment: Call?buyers showing conviction — Unusual options activity (large call purchases) suggests some traders are betting on further upside post?earnings, adding a tactical bullish signal to intraday flows.
- Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst posture — Several firms reaffirmed buy/overweight ratings even as they’d trimmed targets (e.g., Piper Sandler reaffirmed overweight with a lower $84 PT). Ratings support the growth case but reduced PTs reflect more cautious near?term expectations. Piper Sandler Reaffirms Overweight on Rubrik
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple price?target cuts — BMO, Wedbush and Wells Fargo cut PTs (to $70, $90 and $90 respectively) despite maintaining outperform/overweight stances; those trims cap upside in the near term and signal caution on valuation/timing. Analyst Price Target Moves
- Negative Sentiment: Soft software market and profit?taking — Commentary notes that even strong results can be muted when the broader software/tech group is weak; that dynamic, plus short?term traders locking gains after a big run, helps explain the stock’s pullback. Rubrik posts strong Q4, but ‘rarified air’ isn’t enough to lift shares
Analysts Set New Price Targets
RBRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Rubrik from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.89.
Rubrik Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE RBRK traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.35. The stock had a trading volume of 9,691,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,458. Rubrik has a 1 year low of $46.36 and a 1 year high of $103.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.14 and a beta of 0.45.
Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $377.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. Rubrik has set its Q1 2027 guidance at -0.040–0.020 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.070-0.270 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rubrik will post -7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Rubrik Company Profile
Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.
The company’s platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).
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