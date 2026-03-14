Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading Down 3.1% – Time to Sell?

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $394.65 and last traded at $395.01. 60,504,206 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 61,452,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $407.82.

Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, November 17th. Mizuho set a $540.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Tesla from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $406.84.

Tesla Stock Down 1.0%

The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.22, a PEG ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $419.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $424.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.Tesla’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total value of $898,875.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,625.18. This trade represents a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total transaction of $26,724,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 577,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,009,607.40. This represents a 9.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,995 shares of company stock valued at $38,315,650. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Lane Brothers & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $415,000. Fund Advisors of America Inc FL purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $877,000. World Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Tesla by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 47,332 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $21,286,000 after buying an additional 17,362 shares during the last quarter. Demming Financial Services Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, ARP Global Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $25,249,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.