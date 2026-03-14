Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) Stock Price Down 3.3% – Here’s What Happened

Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT – Get Free Report) traded down 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.6790 and last traded at $0.6892. 16,877,832 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 67,504,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.7125.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DVLT shares. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Datavault AI from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Datavault AI in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

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Datavault AI Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Datavault AI

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.18. The company has a market cap of $388.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68.

In related news, major shareholder Holding Co Scilex sold 10,674,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $9,393,838.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 219,056,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,770,119.52. This trade represents a 4.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Moyer sold 49,016 shares of Datavault AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $45,584.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,738,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,476,896.14. This represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 30,742,767 shares of company stock valued at $31,483,883 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datavault AI

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datavault AI in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Datavault AI in the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Datavault AI in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Datavault AI by 668.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 121,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 105,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Datavault AI during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 0.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Datavault AI

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Datavault AI Inc, a data sciences technology company, owns and operates data management and supercomputer platforms. It offers data technology and software solutions. The company was formerly known as WiSA Technologies, Inc and changed its name to Datavault AI Inc in February 2025. Datavault AI Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

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