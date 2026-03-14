YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YMAX) Short Interest Update

YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YMAX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 6,497,482 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the February 12th total of 8,513,017 shares. Approximately 11.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,485,315 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,485,315 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 11.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA YMAX traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $8.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,756,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,670. YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $14.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.81.

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YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th were given a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 4,317.0%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF stock. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF ( NYSEARCA:YMAX Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

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The YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETFs (YMAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in shares of other YieldMax ETFs. The underlying ETFs seek to provide current income and capped gains on select securities through a synthetic covered call strategy. YMAX was launched on Jan 16, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.

Further Reading

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