YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YMAX) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2026

YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YMAXGet Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 6,497,482 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the February 12th total of 8,513,017 shares. Approximately 11.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,485,315 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,485,315 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 11.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA YMAX traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $8.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,756,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,670. YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $14.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.81.

YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th were given a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 4,317.0%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF stock. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YMAXFree Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETFs (YMAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in shares of other YieldMax ETFs. The underlying ETFs seek to provide current income and capped gains on select securities through a synthetic covered call strategy. YMAX was launched on Jan 16, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.

Further Reading

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