Short Interest in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG) Drops By 23.6%

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 111,007 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the February 12th total of 145,264 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 67,003 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 67,003 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:TDVG traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $44.81. The company had a trading volume of 41,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,089. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.90. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $35.39 and a twelve month high of $47.45.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 274,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,359,000 after acquiring an additional 30,645 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 349.6% during the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 9,523 shares during the period. Finally, &PARTNERS raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 26,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T. Rowe Price.

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