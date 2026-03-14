IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Trading Down 3.5% – Should You Sell?

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.03 and last traded at $33.0640. 19,816,298 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 22,055,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.27.

Key Stories Impacting IonQ

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IONQ shares. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of IonQ from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of IonQ in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Wedbush began coverage on IonQ in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on IonQ from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IonQ has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.45.

IonQ Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.13 and its 200 day moving average is $50.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 2.61.

Insider Transactions at IonQ

In related news, insider Robert T. Cardillo sold 5,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $203,707.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 112,291 shares in the company, valued at $4,428,757.04. This trade represents a 4.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn K. Chou sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 60,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,346,145. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,781 shares of company stock worth $497,804. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IonQ

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in IonQ by 119.3% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IonQ by 700.0% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its position in IonQ by 485.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank increased its position in IonQ by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IonQ by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

IonQ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

Further Reading

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