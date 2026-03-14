Truist Financial Cuts Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Price Target to $24.00

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DEA. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.99.

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Easterly Government Properties Price Performance

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.58 and a beta of 0.96. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $19.33 and a 52-week high of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.44.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.67). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $87.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Easterly Government Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 642.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Easterly Government Properties

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 197.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 95,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 63,463 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 1,759.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,000,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,602,000 after buying an additional 946,381 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 12,846.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 10,406 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 1.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 714,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,785 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 271.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 115,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 84,536 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Easterly Government Properties

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Easterly Government Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. government agencies. Structured as a triple-net lease REIT, the company focuses on single-tenant assets with long-term, credit-backed leases that transfer most property-level responsibilities—including taxes, insurance and maintenance—to its government tenants.

The firm’s portfolio encompasses a variety of facility types, including office buildings, training centers, laboratories and mission-critical installations used by federal agencies.

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