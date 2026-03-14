Interval Partners LP Has $13.03 Million Stock Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. $OLLI

Interval Partners LP cut its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 41.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,373 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP owned approximately 0.17% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $13,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at about $588,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 483.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. now owns 39,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after buying an additional 32,377 shares during the period.

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Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Up 4.2%

OLLI opened at $109.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.53. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.19 and a 1 year high of $141.74.

Key Headlines Impacting Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.08%.The firm had revenue of $779.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Ollie’s Bargain Outlet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat on EPS and showed healthy momentum: EPS of $1.39 (beat by $0.01), comps +3.6% and revenue +16.8% y/y; company set FY2026 EPS guidance of $4.40–4.50 and revenue roughly $2.99–$3.01B — guidance is above prior street figures and supports multi-year growth from store openings and loyalty gains. Read More.

Q4 results beat on EPS and showed healthy momentum: EPS of $1.39 (beat by $0.01), comps +3.6% and revenue +16.8% y/y; company set FY2026 EPS guidance of $4.40–4.50 and revenue roughly $2.99–$3.01B — guidance is above prior street figures and supports multi-year growth from store openings and loyalty gains. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Aggressive store expansion remains a clear growth driver — Ollie’s opened ~86 stores last year and is rolling out dozens more across multiple states, which underpins revenue and comp growth opportunities. Read More.

Aggressive store expansion remains a clear growth driver — Ollie’s opened ~86 stores last year and is rolling out dozens more across multiple states, which underpins revenue and comp growth opportunities. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Several brokers upgraded or raised targets after the print — RBC raised its target to $155 and Wells Fargo upgraded to overweight (PT $130), signaling renewed analyst confidence that expansion and conversions (e.g., Big Lots closures) can drive outsized upside. Read More.

Several brokers upgraded or raised targets after the print — RBC raised its target to $155 and Wells Fargo upgraded to overweight (PT $130), signaling renewed analyst confidence that expansion and conversions (e.g., Big Lots closures) can drive outsized upside. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript confirms results were broadly in line with expectations (management reiterated growth plan and discussed margin dynamics), offering more color but no surprise guidance changes beyond the issued FY range. Read More.

Earnings call transcript confirms results were broadly in line with expectations (management reiterated growth plan and discussed margin dynamics), offering more color but no surprise guidance changes beyond the issued FY range. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary highlights strong fundamentals but flags valuation and the prospect that guidance may be conservative — several pieces call the business high quality but note the share pullback and mixed near-term comparisons. Read More.

Market commentary highlights strong fundamentals but flags valuation and the prospect that guidance may be conservative — several pieces call the business high quality but note the share pullback and mixed near-term comparisons. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Not all analysts were uniformly more bullish — Morgan Stanley cut its price target to $120 and set an equal?weight rating, reflecting caution on near-term upside despite the long?term story. Read More.

Not all analysts were uniformly more bullish — Morgan Stanley cut its price target to $120 and set an equal?weight rating, reflecting caution on near-term upside despite the long?term story. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Revenue slightly missed consensus ($779.3M vs. ~$783.7M) and the EPS beat was marginal, which leaves room for investor sensitivity if future quarters show similar tight misses versus elevated expectations. Read More.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $150.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.86.

Read Our Latest Report on OLLI

Insider Activity at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other news, Chairman John W. Swygert sold 1,126 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $126,179.56. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,401,292. The trade was a 2.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

(Free Report)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is an American discount retailer specializing in closeout merchandise and surplus inventory across a broad range of categories. The company operates a no-frills retail format that offers branded and private-label products at significant markdowns. Its merchandise mix typically includes housewares, electronics, health and beauty items, food products, beauty supplies, books, toys, and seasonal goods.

Founded in 1982 by Oliver E. “Ollie” Rosenberg, the company is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

See Also

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