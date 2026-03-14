Interval Partners LP Acquires 35,431 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. $HUBG

Interval Partners LP lifted its position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 471,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,431 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP owned about 0.77% of Hub Group worth $16,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 552.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 35,732 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in Hub Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Hub Group by 55.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 19,347 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the third quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP grew its position in Hub Group by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 29,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 10,305 shares during the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hub Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Evercore set a $53.00 price objective on Hub Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.53.

Hub Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $34.30 on Friday. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $53.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.91.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.90%.

Hub Group Profile

(Free Report)

Hub Group, Inc (NASDAQ: HUBG) is a leading supply chain solutions provider headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois. Founded in 1971 as Hub City Terminals and renamed Hub Group in 1978, the company completed its initial public offering in 2007. Over the decades, Hub Group has developed a comprehensive multimodal transportation network, leveraging partnerships with major rail carriers and an extensive drayage fleet to offer cost-efficient, sustainable shipping alternatives.

The company operates through two primary segments: Intermodal and Transportation Management.

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