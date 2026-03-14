Mangrove Partners IM LLC Takes Position in BellRing Brands Inc. $BRBR

Mangrove Partners IM LLC purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 35,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRBR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 132.6% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in BellRing Brands by 439.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 4,110.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 161.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BRBR. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday, February 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Evercore reduced their target price on BellRing Brands from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Isaiah Finkelstein purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,190.25. This represents a 37.10% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $16.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.69. BellRing Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.97 and a 12-month high of $79.57.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 64.79%. The business had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More BellRing Brands News

Here are the key news stories impacting BellRing Brands this week:

Positive Sentiment: Director David Isaiah Finkelstein purchased 2,000 shares (avg $17.75), increasing his stake by ~37% — a small but positive insider signal that management/insiders see value at current levels. SEC Form 4

Director David Isaiah Finkelstein purchased 2,000 shares (avg $17.75), increasing his stake by ~37% — a small but positive insider signal that management/insiders see value at current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple plaintiff firms are actively soliciting lead?plaintiff applicants and reminding investors of the March 23 deadline — this is largely procedural (many firms seek clients after a complaint is filed) but increases the visibility of the legal matter. Berger Montague Deadline Notice

Multiple plaintiff firms are actively soliciting lead?plaintiff applicants and reminding investors of the March 23 deadline — this is largely procedural (many firms seek clients after a complaint is filed) but increases the visibility of the legal matter. Negative Sentiment: Several firms (Hagens Berman, Glancy Prongay, Faruqi & Faruqi, Rosen, Pomerantz, et al.) are publicizing a securities class action alleging BellRing misled investors about the drivers of 2025 sales growth and pointing to inventory/destocking and competitive concerns — Hagens Berman’s notice highlights an alleged ~$2.9B value wipeout. These allegations raise potential financial exposure, higher legal costs, and prolonged headline pressure. Hagens Berman Notice

About BellRing Brands

(Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc is a consumer packaged goods company specializing in high?protein, better?for?you nutrition products. Formed in March 2020 as a spin?off from Post Holdings, the company focuses on delivering convenient protein solutions to health?conscious consumers through a portfolio of well?known and emerging brands.

The company’s product offerings include ready?to?drink protein shakes, protein powders, nutrition bars and other performance nutrition items. BellRing Brands’ flagship brands include Premier Protein, a line of shakes and bars designed for everyday protein supplementation, as well as Dymatize and PowerBar, which cater to athletes and active individuals seeking advanced sports nutrition formulas.

BellRing Brands markets its products primarily across North America, leveraging relationships with major retailers, wholesale clubs and e-commerce platforms to reach consumers in the United States and Canada.

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