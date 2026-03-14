Mangrove Partners IM LLC Invests $2 Million in Emmis Acquisition Corp. $EMISU

Mangrove Partners IM LLC bought a new position in shares of Emmis Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMISU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Emmis Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $998,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emmis Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $998,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Emmis Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $1,255,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Emmis Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,348,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Emmis Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,569,000.

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Emmis Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of EMISU opened at $10.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.04. Emmis Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $11.11.

About Emmis Acquisition

We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination. We have not selected any specific business combination target and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, engaged in any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target with respect to an initial business combination with us.

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