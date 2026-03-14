Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Has $12.44 Million Stake in Brink’s Company (The) $BCO

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Brink’s Company (The) (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,861 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC owned about 0.26% of Brink’s worth $12,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Brink’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Brink’s Stock Down 0.2%

BCO opened at $107.07 on Friday. Brink’s Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $136.37. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.67 and a 200 day moving average of $118.04.

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. Brink’s had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 3.80%.The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brink’s Company will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Brink’s announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is 21.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brink’s news, insider Michael E. Sweeney sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $169,451.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,755 shares in the company, valued at $687,722.50. This trade represents a 19.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on BCO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Brink’s from $138.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.00.

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Brink’s Profile

(Free Report)

The Brink’s Company (NYSE: BCO) is a global leader in secure logistics and cash management solutions. The company provides a comprehensive suite of services that span armored transportation, cash-in-transit (CIT), ATM services, smart safe solutions, and valuables storage. Through its network of service centers and armored vehicles, Brink’s ensures the safe and efficient movement of currency, precious metals, and other high-value assets for banks, retailers, mints, and government agencies.

Brink’s armored transport operations are complemented by technology-driven cash management offerings, including deposit automation and secure vaulting.

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