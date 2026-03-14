Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Capital Southwest Corporation $CSWC

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lowered its position in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 415,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 44,939 shares during the quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC owned about 0.72% of Capital Southwest worth $9,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 402.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 361,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,972,000 after purchasing an additional 289,778 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 246.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 257,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 183,313 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 242,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after buying an additional 154,384 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,457,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,853,000 after buying an additional 109,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 252,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,514,000 after buying an additional 105,083 shares during the period. 23.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Capital Southwest Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $21.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average of $22.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.75. Capital Southwest Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $23.84.

Capital Southwest Dividend Announcement

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $61.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Southwest Corporation will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.1934 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Capital Southwest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings raised Capital Southwest from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital Southwest currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capital Southwest

About Capital Southwest

(Free Report)

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ: CSWC) is a publicly traded investment firm structured as a business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions to middle-market companies across the United States. The firm offers a spectrum of debt and equity capital, including senior secured loans, mezzanine debt, and both preferred and common equity investments. By partnering with corporate management teams, Capital Southwest seeks to support growth initiatives, recapitalizations, acquisitions, and ownership transitions.

Founded in 1961 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Capital Southwest has cultivated a track record of long-term partnerships with privately held businesses and select public companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.