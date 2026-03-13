Sei Investments Co. Boosts Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 785,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,170 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $213,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Hobart Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 2.4% in the third quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Key Headlines Impacting DoorDash

Here are the key news stories impacting DoorDash this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DASH has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research set a $270.00 price objective on DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 5th. Citizens Jmp lowered their target price on DoorDash from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Argus dropped their price target on DoorDash from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target (down from $230.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DASH

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DASH opened at $161.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.40 and a fifty-two week high of $285.50. The stock has a market cap of $70.27 billion, a PE ratio of 76.30 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.86 and a 200-day moving average of $223.48.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.10). DoorDash had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 6.82%.The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $3,833,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000. This represents a 91.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 1,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.14, for a total transaction of $218,797.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 208,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,837,757.68. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,409 shares of company stock valued at $45,332,298. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DoorDash

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company’s core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.