HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Has $53.30 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips $COP

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 31.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 563,441 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 256,996 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips makes up about 2.9% of HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $53,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tema Etfs LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,804,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 14.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,331,176 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $220,506,000 after acquiring an additional 298,245 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 8.7% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,996,426 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $188,842,000 after acquiring an additional 160,410 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 12.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 140,829 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $13,321,000 after purchasing an additional 15,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 389,995 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $36,890,000 after purchasing an additional 11,958 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE COP opened at $120.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $79.88 and a 12 month high of $122.50.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The energy producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.21). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.98%.The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 18th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 53.00%.

Piper Sandler raised its price target on COP to $154 and moved to an "overweight" rating, a high-profile upgrade that likely attracted buyers and helped support the stock.

Goldman Sachs added ConocoPhillips to its U.S. Conviction List and other analysts have recently lifted targets — institutional endorsements and multiple upgrades underpin demand and justify higher valuations.

Sector tailwinds: EIA projections for higher 2026 oil prices and recent WTI strength support E&P cash flow outlooks (beneficial for COP's revenue and free-cash-flow trajectory). Rising oil expectations are a positive backdrop.

Analyst and press coverage (Zacks, MarketBeat) highlights shifting company strategy from growth to "cash harvesting" after the Marathon Oil integration — this can mean more buybacks/dividends but raises questions about long-term growth. Watch management commentary and capex guidance.

Portfolio moves: the company is pursuing divestitures (e.g., ~$2B Permian asset sale) as it reshapes assets post-acquisition — could improve capital allocation but execution/timing matters.

Insider selling: recent disclosed sales include a director sale (~$4.75M) and SVP sales (~$1.0M). Large insider exits can increase near-term selling pressure and raise governance questions for some investors.

Regulatory/legal risk: Louisiana is reportedly close to a deal with ConocoPhillips over coastal erosion — potential settlement costs or remediation obligations could be a headline risk.

Oil-price volatility: after earlier tension-driven strength, crude has pulled back on strategic-reserve-related headlines; near-term crude weakness would pressure E&P revenue and margins and could cap COP's multiple.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.79, for a total value of $4,751,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 411,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,847,754.69. This trade represents a 8.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kelly Brunetti Rose sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total transaction of $1,003,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 32,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,431.36. This trade represents a 20.49% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 549,208 shares of company stock worth $52,070,430. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Johnson Rice downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company’s activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

