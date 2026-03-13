Serenity Capital Management PTE. LTD. Grows Position in H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR $HTHT

Serenity Capital Management PTE. LTD. boosted its stake in H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,274,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 710,431 shares during the quarter. H World Group accounts for approximately 12.6% of Serenity Capital Management PTE. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Serenity Capital Management PTE. LTD.’s holdings in H World Group were worth $49,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of H World Group by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in H World Group by 82.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in H World Group by 889.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of H World Group by 1,307.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in H World Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HTHT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of H World Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.40 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research downgraded H World Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of H World Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of H World Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

H World Group Stock Performance

H World Group stock opened at $51.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $56.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.00.

H World Group Company Profile

H World Group, formerly known as Huazhu Group, is a leading hotel management and franchising company primarily serving the China market. The company operates a broad portfolio of midscale to luxury hotel brands, including Hi Inn, Blossom, Manxin, Madison International, Joya, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure and ibis. Through a network of both directly managed and franchised properties, H World Group caters to business and leisure travelers by offering consistent service standards and loyalty benefits across its brands.

In addition to its core hotel operations, H World Group provides technology-driven hospitality solutions such as centralized reservation systems, revenue management platforms and customer relationship management tools.

Further Reading

