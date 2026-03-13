Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Sold by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 64.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,321 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 46,034 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $20,597,000. Seven Mile Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.0% during the third quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 3,873 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,138,952 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $111,583,000 after purchasing an additional 119,244 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 62,713 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 12,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $72.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.75. The stock has a market cap of $149.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.63 and a 12 month high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 43.63% and a net margin of 19.33%.The business had revenue of $14.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.29.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $260,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 176,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,744,764. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy acquired 22,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.25 per share, with a total value of $1,599,776.25. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 28,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,867.50. This trade represents a 357.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

