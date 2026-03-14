WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Has $8.44 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF $JGRO

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 76.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288,406 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF worth $8,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JGRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,469,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,546,000 after buying an additional 1,118,113 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,634,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,819,000 after buying an additional 262,875 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,122,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,388,000 after acquiring an additional 365,746 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,610,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,594,000 after acquiring an additional 140,188 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,534,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,061,000 after acquiring an additional 45,507 shares during the last quarter.

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JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Price Performance

JGRO stock opened at $85.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.09. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $63.33 and a 52-week high of $97.91.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Profile

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

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