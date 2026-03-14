Blackstone Inc. $BX Stock Position Lifted by Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 43.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 8,265 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up about 1.5% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at about $1,071,348,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,492,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,394,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,796 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 16,035.1% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,140,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,746,000 after buying an additional 1,133,197 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 31.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,803,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $568,902,000 after buying an additional 919,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Blackstone by 115.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,088,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $162,861,000 after acquiring an additional 583,384 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Key Stories Impacting Blackstone
Here are the key news stories impacting Blackstone this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Sector rebound lifts BX — Blackstone rose as private?credit stocks broadly recovered, helping shares rebound after recent weakness in the group. Why Blackstone (BX) Stock Is Up Today
- Positive Sentiment: Record AUM supports fee growth — Blackstone’s assets under management hit about $1.27 trillion, boosting fee?bearing capital and underpinning longer?term earnings potential despite private?credit headline risk. Will Blackstone’s Rising AUM Balance Aid Long-Term Earnings Growth?
- Positive Sentiment: Long?term performance track record — Analysis showing strong 10?year returns highlights BX’s compounding of fee and carry businesses, supporting investor confidence over multi?year horizons. $100 Invested In Blackstone 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today
- Neutral Sentiment: AI/portfolio strategy talks — Reports that Anthropic has discussed a joint venture to embed AI across PE portfolios could lower software spend and boost margins, but implications and timing are uncertain. Private equity is about to eat its own software portfolio
- Negative Sentiment: Earlier private?credit scare pushed shares down — A prior drop was linked to investor concern about private?credit stability after a major bank announcement, feeding volatility in BX and peers. Why Blackstone (BX) Stock Is Trading Lower Today
- Negative Sentiment: Recent 52?week low highlights downside sensitivity — Coverage noting BX at a 52?week low underscores how quickly sentiment can swing on private?credit headlines and macro concerns. Blackstone Stock Falls To 52-Week Low: Here’s Why
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Transactions at Blackstone
In other news, major shareholder Holdings Iv Gp Mana Blackstone acquired 1,146,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.16 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.24. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 16,716,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,297,073.84. This trade represents a 7.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone sold 1,596,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $15,961,420.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Blackstone Stock Up 4.4%
Shares of BX stock opened at $106.62 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.73 and a 12 month high of $190.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $79.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.85 and a 200-day moving average of $150.59.
Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.
Blackstone Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.61%.
Blackstone Company Profile
Blackstone Inc (NYSE: BX) is a global investment firm focused on alternative asset management. Founded in 1985 by Stephen A. Schwarzman and Peter G. Peterson and headquartered in New York City, the firm organizes and manages investment vehicles that acquire and operate businesses, real estate and credit investments, as well as provide hedge fund solutions and other alternative strategies for institutional and individual investors.
Blackstone’s business is organized around several principal investment platforms.
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