Blackstone Inc. $BX Stock Position Lifted by Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 43.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 8,265 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up about 1.5% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at about $1,071,348,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,492,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,394,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,796 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 16,035.1% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,140,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,746,000 after buying an additional 1,133,197 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 31.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,803,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $568,902,000 after buying an additional 919,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Blackstone by 115.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,088,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $162,861,000 after acquiring an additional 583,384 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Blackstone

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BX. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Monday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Evercore decreased their price target on Blackstone from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BX

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Iv Gp Mana Blackstone acquired 1,146,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.16 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.24. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 16,716,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,297,073.84. This trade represents a 7.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone sold 1,596,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $15,961,420.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Stock Up 4.4%

Shares of BX stock opened at $106.62 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.73 and a 12 month high of $190.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $79.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.85 and a 200-day moving average of $150.59.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.61%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc (NYSE: BX) is a global investment firm focused on alternative asset management. Founded in 1985 by Stephen A. Schwarzman and Peter G. Peterson and headquartered in New York City, the firm organizes and manages investment vehicles that acquire and operate businesses, real estate and credit investments, as well as provide hedge fund solutions and other alternative strategies for institutional and individual investors.

Blackstone’s business is organized around several principal investment platforms.

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