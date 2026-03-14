Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA Has $16.82 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,597 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,043 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up 4.0% of Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $16,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth about $2,569,260,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $388,436,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,335,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,115,025,000 after purchasing an additional 670,302 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $599,784,000 after purchasing an additional 583,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,941,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $868,212,000 after purchasing an additional 567,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $714.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, December 29th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $644.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gary S. Guthart sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.10, for a total transaction of $12,987,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,189.40. This trade represents a 86.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 2,362 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.68, for a total value of $1,177,882.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,308.72. This represents a 39.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 33,407 shares of company stock valued at $17,534,067 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $472.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $513.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $512.40. The stock has a market cap of $167.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.66. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $425.00 and a 52-week high of $603.88.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Intuitive Surgical

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Positive Sentiment: FDA clearance expands da Vinci 5 into cardiac surgery, opening a much larger long-term TAM (management cites a jump from ~17k to ~160k addressable procedures in cleared markets) — a multi-year growth driver for procedure volume and consumables. Read More.

FDA clearance expands da Vinci 5 into cardiac surgery, opening a much larger long-term TAM (management cites a jump from ~17k to ~160k addressable procedures in cleared markets) — a multi-year growth driver for procedure volume and consumables. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Completed acquisition of Southern Europe distributor businesses (Italy, Spain, Portugal) shifts da Vinci and Ion sales to direct operations — should improve control of regional sales/service and capture margin/recurring revenue over time. Read More.

Completed acquisition of Southern Europe distributor businesses (Italy, Spain, Portugal) shifts da Vinci and Ion sales to direct operations — should improve control of regional sales/service and capture margin/recurring revenue over time. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Sell-side momentum: Citigroup upgraded ISRG to Buy and several analysts maintain bullish price targets, supporting upside thesis and sentiment. Read More.

Sell-side momentum: Citigroup upgraded ISRG to Buy and several analysts maintain bullish price targets, supporting upside thesis and sentiment. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Recent Q4 results beat consensus (strong revenue and EPS growth), reinforcing recurring-consumables revenue and the upgrade cycle for da Vinci systems. Read More.

Recent Q4 results beat consensus (strong revenue and EPS growth), reinforcing recurring-consumables revenue and the upgrade cycle for da Vinci systems. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst consensus shows meaningful upside (Zacks highlights ~29.7% average target upside), but that depends on execution and multiple expansion remaining intact. Read More.

Analyst consensus shows meaningful upside (Zacks highlights ~29.7% average target upside), but that depends on execution and multiple expansion remaining intact. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Long-form bullish pieces reiterate a multi-year growth story from da Vinci 5, Ion and software/services but don’t change near-term valuation concerns. Read More.

Long-form bullish pieces reiterate a multi-year growth story from da Vinci 5, Ion and software/services but don’t change near-term valuation concerns. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Cybersecurity incident (phishing-linked breach affecting internal systems) is the immediate catalyst for the share decline — investors will watch for customer impact, data exposure, and remediation costs. Read More.

Cybersecurity incident (phishing-linked breach affecting internal systems) is the immediate catalyst for the share decline — investors will watch for customer impact, data exposure, and remediation costs. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling (recent EVP share sales) and management guidance calling for a deceleration in worldwide da Vinci procedure growth in 2026 could pressure near-term sentiment and valuation. Read More. • Read More.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

Further Reading

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