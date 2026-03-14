Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Director Neil Mehta Buys 3,000,000 Shares of Stock

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) Director Neil Mehta acquired 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.68 per share, with a total value of $56,040,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 52,978,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,631,169.52. This represents a 6.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Neil Mehta also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Friday, March 13th, Neil Mehta bought 2,332,863 shares of Coupang stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.40 per share, for a total transaction of $42,924,679.20.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Neil Mehta purchased 2,017,241 shares of Coupang stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $37,601,372.24.

Coupang Price Performance

Shares of CPNG opened at $18.46 on Friday. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $16.74 and a one year high of $34.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.58 and its 200-day moving average is $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.80 and a beta of 1.20.

Key Coupang News

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). Coupang had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Coupang this week:

Positive Sentiment: Director Neil Mehta bought a total of ~7.35 million CPNG shares across March 11–13 (~$18.40–$18.68 per share), representing roughly $136.5M of purchases and boosting his stake to ~55.3M shares — a strong insider vote of confidence that can support the stock. Read More. Read More.

Director Neil Mehta bought a total of ~7.35 million CPNG shares across March 11–13 (~$18.40–$18.68 per share), representing roughly $136.5M of purchases and boosting his stake to ~55.3M shares — a strong insider vote of confidence that can support the stock. Read More. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts’ reactions after Q4 are mixed — some note improving revenue growth but others highlight margin/earnings pressure and differing price targets, leaving near-term sentiment uncertain. Read More. Read More.

Analysts’ reactions after Q4 are mixed — some note improving revenue growth but others highlight margin/earnings pressure and differing price targets, leaving near-term sentiment uncertain. Read More. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary highlights elevated investor attention and mixed valuation signals — some argue recent share weakness creates an undervaluation opportunity, while others point to execution risks. Read More. Read More.

Market commentary highlights elevated investor attention and mixed valuation signals — some argue recent share weakness creates an undervaluation opportunity, while others point to execution risks. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Near-term headwinds remain: recent quarterly results missed consensus on EPS and revenue, margins are thin and the stock trades below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages with a high trailing P/E, which can keep downward pressure absent clearer improvement in fundamentals. (Reference: analyst coverage and company Q4 commentary linked above.)

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of Coupang in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Coupang from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Coupang from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coupang

Institutional Trading of Coupang

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPNG. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the 2nd quarter worth about $374,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Coupang in the second quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Coupang by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 46,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the second quarter worth about $676,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Coupang by 0.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,878,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,282,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coupang

(Get Free Report)

Coupang, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CPNG, is a South Korean e-commerce company headquartered in Seoul. Founded in 2010 by Bom Kim, the company grew rapidly by combining an online marketplace with a large direct-retail business model. Coupang completed a primary listing in the United States in 2021, and it has become one of South Korea’s leading online retailers by focusing on convenience, speed and a wide product assortment across consumer categories.

The company operates a vertically integrated e-commerce platform that includes a customer-facing marketplace and an extensive logistics and fulfillment network.

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