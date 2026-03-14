Tepp RIA LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Tepp RIA LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 17.0% of Tepp RIA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Tepp RIA LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $14,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Navigoe LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 300.0% in the third quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 78.9% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

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Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $593.72 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $637.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $613.26 and its 200-day moving average is $608.43.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Key Stories Impacting Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.7941 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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