von Borstel & Associates Inc. Takes $758,000 Position in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,536 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $2,780,712,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 29,382.3% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,737,548 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,676,339,000 after buying an additional 5,718,087 shares during the last quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,412,069,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,125,432 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $913,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,998 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,032,676 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,188,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

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McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD stock opened at $326.41 on Friday. McDonald’s Corporation has a one year low of $283.47 and a one year high of $341.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $320.28 and its 200 day moving average is $311.52. The firm has a market cap of $231.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.51.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The fast-food giant reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.07. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.85% and a negative return on equity of 343.90%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $339.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on McDonald’s

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.34, for a total transaction of $862,220.84. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,733 shares in the company, valued at $2,867,393.22. This trade represents a 23.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 6,201 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.29, for a total transaction of $2,066,731.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,291 shares in the company, valued at $763,567.39. This represents a 73.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 74,143 shares of company stock valued at $24,517,724 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald’s this week:

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald’s serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand’s national and international expansion.

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