Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Shopify (TSE:SHO – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

SHO has been the subject of several other research reports. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Shopify to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Truist Financial raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

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About Shopify

ICC Labs Inc is a medicinal and recreational cannabis producer based in South America. The firm primarily producing, researching and marketing cannabis for medical and recreational uses, and hemp-based products. The company’s operations are organized into two operating segments, Recreational segment and Cannabinoids Extraction segment. The Recreational segment consists of planting, harvesting, and sale of psychoactive cannabis. The Cannabinoids Extraction segment consists of planting, harvesting, and sale of hemp and the related cannabinoid extraction for medicinal use.

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