United Financial Planning Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 126,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,274,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.5% of United Financial Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 72.1% during the third quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 133.1% in the third quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $66.90 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $72.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.02 and its 200-day moving average is $67.09. The stock has a market cap of $104.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

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