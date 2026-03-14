International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Purchased by von Borstel & Associates Inc.

von Borstel & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $2,011,122,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 13.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,045,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,809,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,506 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,051,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,019,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,708 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 27,928.2% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,903,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,001,000 after buying an additional 1,896,326 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,052,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $861,401,000 after buying an additional 865,253 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $312.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Evercore boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. DZ Bank raised shares of International Business Machines to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Argus set a $360.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.87.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In related news, Director Michael Miebach purchased 434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $233.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,265.22. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 434 shares in the company, valued at $101,265.22. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $304.00 per share, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 9,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,432. This trade represents a 12.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,484 shares of company stock worth $417,157 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of IBM stock opened at $246.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $214.50 and a fifty-two week high of $324.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $276.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.27. The stock has a market cap of $231.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.73.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.19. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The business had revenue of $19.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.27%.

Key Headlines Impacting International Business Machines

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About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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