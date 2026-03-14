Thematics Asset Management Has $12.13 Million Stock Holdings in TransUnion $TRU

Thematics Asset Management grew its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares during the quarter. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $12,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1,318.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in TransUnion in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in TransUnion by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 189.6% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in TransUnion during the second quarter valued at about $45,000.

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Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In other news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $134,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,520. This represents a 18.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tiffani Chambers sold 4,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $371,348.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 50,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,722. The trade was a 7.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 12,064 shares of company stock valued at $988,292 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TransUnion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TransUnion from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $107.00 price target on TransUnion in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on TransUnion from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.54.

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TransUnion Stock Performance

NYSE:TRU opened at $69.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.17 and its 200-day moving average is $82.08. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $65.24 and a 52-week high of $99.39.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 9.95%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. TransUnion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.71 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.080-1.100 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 26th. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 21.55%.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company’s offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

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