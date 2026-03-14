Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) CFO Murray Forbes III Sells 2,859 Shares of Stock

Westwood Holdings Group Inc (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) CFO Murray Forbes III sold 2,859 shares of Westwood Holdings Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $46,372.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 65,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,697.72. This trade represents a 4.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Performance

NYSE WHG opened at $15.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.09. Westwood Holdings Group Inc has a 52-week low of $14.37 and a 52-week high of $18.99. The stock has a market cap of $149.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.72.

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Westwood Holdings Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio is 75.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trending Headlines about Westwood Holdings Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 1,277.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. 56.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Here are the key news stories impacting Westwood Holdings Group this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple senior insiders sold shares the same day — CEO Brian O. Casey sold 18,943 shares (~$307,255), reducing his stake by ~3.45%. Read More.

Multiple senior insiders sold shares the same day — CEO Brian O. Casey sold 18,943 shares (~$307,255), reducing his stake by ~3.45%. Read More. Negative Sentiment: President Fabian Gomez sold 6,223 shares (~$100,937), a ~4.83% cut to his holdings. Read More.

President Fabian Gomez sold 6,223 shares (~$100,937), a ~4.83% cut to his holdings. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Other officers also sold: Adrian Helfert sold 10,772 shares (~$174,722, ~6.21% of his position) and Matthew Lockridge sold 5,379 shares (~$87,247, ~6.46% of his position). Read More. Read More.

Other officers also sold: Adrian Helfert sold 10,772 shares (~$174,722, ~6.21% of his position) and Matthew Lockridge sold 5,379 shares (~$87,247, ~6.46% of his position). Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CFO Murray Forbes III sold 2,859 shares (~$46,373), a ~4.16% reduction to his stake. Read More.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Westwood Holdings Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WHG

About Westwood Holdings Group

(Get Free Report)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc is an independent, publicly traded asset management firm founded in 1983 and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company offers a range of investment advisory services tailored to institutional, retail, and high-net-worth clients. Westwood’s disciplined, value-oriented approach guides its research process across equity and fixed-income markets, with an emphasis on fundamental analysis and long-term risk management.

The firm’s product lineup includes U.S.

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