BCE Inc. (BCE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 16th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

BCE Stock Up 0.2%

BCE stock traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$35.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,956,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,666,629. BCE has a 12-month low of C$28.73 and a 12-month high of C$36.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$33.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.38.

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BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BCE had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 26.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.1120864 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BCE

Bell Media is Canada’s leading media and entertainment company with a portfolio of assets in premium video, audio, out-of-home advertising, and digital media. This includes Canada’s most-watched television network, CTV; the largest Canadian-owned video streamer, Crave, with a premium add-on to include STARZ; a powerful suite of specialty channels; the most-trusted news brand, CTV News; Canada’s cross-platform sports leaders, TSN and RDS; leading out-of-home advertising network, Astral; Québec’s fast-growing conventional French-language network, Noovo; the country’s leading radio and podcast app, iHeartRadio Canada; and a range of award-winning original productions, brands, and services.

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