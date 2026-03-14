Inv Vk Ca Valu (VCV) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

Inv Vk Ca Valu (NYSE:VCV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0646 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.
Inv Vk Ca Valu Stock Up 0.2%
Shares of NYSE:VCV traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.88. 43,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,962. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.88. Inv Vk Ca Valu has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $11.38.
About Inv Vk Ca Valu
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