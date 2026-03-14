Inv Vk Ca Valu (VCV) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

Inv Vk Ca Valu (NYSE:VCV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0646 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

Inv Vk Ca Valu Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:VCV traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.88. 43,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,962. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.88. Inv Vk Ca Valu has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $11.38.

Get Inv Vk Ca Valu alerts:

About Inv Vk Ca Valu

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade California municipal securities which include municipal bonds, municipal notes, municipal commercial paper, and lease obligations.

Receive News & Ratings for Inv Vk Ca Valu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inv Vk Ca Valu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.