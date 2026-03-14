Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Price Down 8.1% – Should You Sell?

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.24 and last traded at $15.30. 37,117,985 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 30,917,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.65.

Rivian Automotive News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Rivian Automotive this week:

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Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade — TD Cowen and some other brokers raised their views on Rivian following the R2 reveal and improving cost metrics, which supports a more constructive mid?term outlook for revenue and margins. TD Cowen Upgrade

Analyst upgrade — TD Cowen and some other brokers raised their views on Rivian following the R2 reveal and improving cost metrics, which supports a more constructive mid?term outlook for revenue and margins. Positive Sentiment: Spinout value capture — Rivian’s robotics/software spinout, Mind Robotics, closed a $500M Series A at about a $2B valuation, demonstrating value in Rivian’s tech/IP and potentially validating non?automotive monetization paths. This can be a structural positive for investor sentiment and optionality. Mind Robotics Funding

Spinout value capture — Rivian’s robotics/software spinout, Mind Robotics, closed a $500M Series A at about a $2B valuation, demonstrating value in Rivian’s tech/IP and potentially validating non?automotive monetization paths. This can be a structural positive for investor sentiment and optionality. Neutral Sentiment: R2 launch timeline and initial trim — Rivian will begin R2 deliveries with a $57,990 Performance/Launch variant this spring, with additional Premium trims in late 2026 and the promised $45K base model slated for late 2027. The staggered rollout provides a concrete near?term revenue driver but delays the mass?market volume ramp. R2 Delivery Timeline

R2 launch timeline and initial trim — Rivian will begin R2 deliveries with a $57,990 Performance/Launch variant this spring, with additional Premium trims in late 2026 and the promised $45K base model slated for late 2027. The staggered rollout provides a concrete near?term revenue driver but delays the mass?market volume ramp. Negative Sentiment: Market disappointed by pricing/timing — Investors sold after Rivian confirmed the affordable $45K R2 won’t arrive until late 2027, and higher?price launch trims start now, prompting an immediate drop in the stock and increased volatility. Why RIVN Trading Lower Stock Plunge Coverage

Market disappointed by pricing/timing — Investors sold after Rivian confirmed the affordable $45K R2 won’t arrive until late 2027, and higher?price launch trims start now, prompting an immediate drop in the stock and increased volatility. Negative Sentiment: Technical and positioning headwinds — Short interest has risen and technical indicators show RIVN in a bear phase after the post?reveal selloff, leaving the stock vulnerable to further downward pressure until execution and volume evidence improve. Technical Analysis & Short Interest

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on RIVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Rivian Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Rivian Automotive Trading Down 2.9%

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.75.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 67.68% and a negative return on equity of 65.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Rivian Automotive news, Director Peter Krawiec sold 3,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $71,089.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 29,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,422.90. This represents a 11.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 27,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $455,834.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 680,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,438,044.80. This trade represents a 3.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 135,488 shares of company stock worth $2,369,819 over the last 90 days. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 113.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 291.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,123 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 894.2% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,551 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rivian Automotive

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Rivian Automotive, Inc is an American automotive technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of electric vehicles. The company is best known for its all-electric R1 platform, which underpins the R1T pickup truck and R1S sport utility vehicle. In addition to consumer products, Rivian has secured a significant commercial contract to produce electric delivery vans for a leading e-commerce provider, underscoring its capability to serve both retail and fleet customers.

Founded in 2009 by engineer and entrepreneur Robert “RJ” Scaringe, Rivian has grown from a research-focused startup into a publicly traded corporation.

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