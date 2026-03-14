RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0889 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:RMI opened at $15.98 on Friday. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $16.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.69.

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About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

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RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:RMI) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver tax-exempt income through diversified exposure to U.S. municipal securities. The fund is structured as a non-diversified, interval fund and primarily caters to investors pursuing high-quality, tax-advantaged income from state and local government obligations.

RMI employs an opportunistic, value-oriented investment process, focusing on both traditional investment-grade bonds and specialized niches within the municipal market.

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