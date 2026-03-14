Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:EFR)

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Trading Down 0.4%

EFR opened at $10.47 on Friday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $12.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.20.

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Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

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Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The trust achieves its objectives by investing predominately in senior floating-rate loans—also known as bank loans—issued by corporate borrowers. These floating-rate instruments typically carry interest rates that reset periodically, offering investors a degree of protection against rising rate environments.

The portfolio is managed by the fixed-income team at Eaton Vance Management, a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley, which employs fundamental credit research and active trading strategies to identify and manage risk.

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