Invvlu Mu Incm (NYSE:IIM) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Invvlu Mu Incm (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0771 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

Invvlu Mu Incm Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE IIM opened at $12.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.48. Invvlu Mu Incm has a 1-year low of $10.96 and a 1-year high of $13.17.

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Institutional Trading of Invvlu Mu Incm

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invvlu Mu Incm during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invvlu Mu Incm in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invvlu Mu Incm in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Invvlu Mu Incm by 132.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,323 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invvlu Mu Incm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

About Invvlu Mu Incm

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities which include municipal bonds, municipal notes, municipal commercial paper, and lease obligations.

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