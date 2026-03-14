SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF $MDYV Shares Sold by WCG Wealth Advisors LLC

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,652 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $6,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 10,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 19,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

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SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $84.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.71. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $65.86 and a 12-month high of $93.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio. The selection universe for the S&P MidCap 400 Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ CapitalMarket with market capitalizations between $850 million and $3.8 billion.

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